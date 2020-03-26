Hawaii National Guard Airmen assist in distribution of key medical supplies during COVID-19 response

Hawaii Air National Guard members from Medical Detachment 1 provided logistical support this week with personal protective equipment (PPE) and maintenance of valuable medical equipment at the Hawaii Healthcare Emergency Management Coalition facilities. The PPE that the Guardsmen inventoried and prepared for pick-up, will then be distributed to multiple Hawaii medical facilities. These facilities are facing a shortage of this specialized equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Hawaii Healthcare Emergency Management Coalition is a statewide, federally-qualified, all-hazards comprehensive emergency management program whose mission is to sustain and maintain essential and critical healthcare system services statewide during a major emergency or disaster.
Along with logistics and organizing distribution, Guard members also took inventory of the medical supplies on-hand.
The Hawaii National Guard is continuing to support the state’s response to COVID-19 with over 100 Soldiers and Airmen on State Active Duty (SAD).
U.S. Air National Guard Video by Tech Sgt. Andrew Jackson
1st interview : Master Sgt. Bobby Balmonte, Medical logistics Airmen with Hawaii Air National Guard, Medical Detachment
2nd interview: Chris Crabtree, Executive Director, Hawaii Healthcare Emergency Management
