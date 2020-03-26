Hawaii National Guard Airmen assist in distribution of key medical supplies during COVID-19 response

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/744489" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Hawaii Air National Guard members from Medical Detachment 1 provided logistical support this week with personal protective equipment (PPE) and maintenance of valuable medical equipment at the Hawaii Healthcare Emergency Management Coalition facilities. The PPE that the Guardsmen inventoried and prepared for pick-up, will then be distributed to multiple Hawaii medical facilities. These facilities are facing a shortage of this specialized equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Hawaii Healthcare Emergency Management Coalition is a statewide, federally-qualified, all-hazards comprehensive emergency management program whose mission is to sustain and maintain essential and critical healthcare system services statewide during a major emergency or disaster.



Along with logistics and organizing distribution, Guard members also took inventory of the medical supplies on-hand.



The Hawaii National Guard is continuing to support the state’s response to COVID-19 with over 100 Soldiers and Airmen on State Active Duty (SAD).

( U.S.Air National Guard Video by Tech Sgt. Andrew Jackson)





Interview information



1st interview : Master Sgt. Bobby Balmonte, Medical logistics Airmen with Hawaii Air National Guard, Medical Detachment



2nd interview: Chris Crabtree, Executive Director, Hawaii Healthcare Emergency Management