Corpsmen train to save the Corps’ men

Photo By Lance Cpl. Ashley Lawson | Navy corpsmen X-ray a notional casualty wearing a Cut Suit as part of Naval Medical Augmentation Program training at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 26, 2017. The purpose of NMAP training is for corpsmen from different units to learn to work cohesively and be able to perform in an austere environment. The Sailors are with 2nd Medical Battalion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ashley Lawson)

Navy corpsmen with 2nd Medical Battalion, participated in Naval Medical Augmentation Program training at Camp Lejeune, N.C., January 23-27, 2017.

The NMAP training is specifically designed for shock trauma platoons and forward resuscitation surgical units. The training is held prior to deployments to improve teamwork, communication skills, resource management and how they work together in a forward operated unit.

“We operate with a crawl, walk, run mindset,” said Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Jason Arnburg, leading petty officer for Combat Trauma Management, 2nd Medical Battalion. “The instructors take their group step by step, which provide an opportunity to increase their communication skills.”

The Sailors worked with scenarios that included finding and transporting their patients to the medical tent. Once there, they assessed their wounds and treated them accordingly with time always on their minds.

“It was very interesting to be a role player and watch my coworkers be able to work through a time crunch and stay calm,” said Hospital Nurse Jackson Limas, with 2nd Medical Battalion.

The students were forced to make time-sensitive decisions based on the severity of their current patients and amount of available resources while others were brought in with possibly worse injuries.

“[The corpsmen] have patients on deck with trauma complications in a mass casualty format, and we give them more than they can handle,” said Arnburg.

With the NMAP certification in hand, the qualified corpsman will be able to deploy to combat zones.