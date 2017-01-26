Navy corpsmen X-ray a notional casualty wearing a Cut Suit as part of Naval Medical Augmentation Program training at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 26, 2017. The purpose of NMAP training is for corpsmen from different units to learn to work cohesively and be able to perform in an austere environment. The Sailors are with 2nd Medical Battalion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ashley Lawson)

This work, Corpsmen train to save the Corps' men [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Ashley Lawson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.