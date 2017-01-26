(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Corpsmen train to save the Corps’ men [Image 3 of 5]

    Corpsmen train to save the Corps’ men

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ashley Lawson 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    A Navy corpsman performs a blood transfusion to a notional patient as part of Naval Medical Augmentation Program training at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 26, 2017. The training is used to strengthen communication skills in an austere environment and increase combat readiness. The Sailors are with 2nd Medical Battalion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ashley Lawson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2017
    Date Posted: 01.31.2017 09:02
    Photo ID: 3132652
    VIRIN: 170127-M-IH158-087
    Resolution: 5376x3641
    Size: 755.8 KB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corpsmen train to save the Corps’ men [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Ashley Lawson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Corpsmen train to save the Corps’ men
    Corpsmen train to save the Corps’ men
    Corpsmen train to save the Corps’ men
    Corpsmen train to save the Corps’ men
    Corpsmen train to save the Corps’ men

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Corpsmen train to save the Corps’ men

    TAGS

    combat
    field
    resources
    trauma
    corpsmen
    2nd Medical Battalion

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT