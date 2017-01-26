Corpsmen train to save the Corps’ men

A Navy corpsman demonstrates how to use a defibrillator on a notional patient with heart palpitations as part of Naval Medical Augmentation Program training at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 26, 2017. The training is used to strengthen communication skills in an austere environment and increase combat readiness. The Sailors are with 2nd Medical Battalion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ashley Lawson)

