A Navy corpsman demonstrates how to use a defibrillator on a notional patient with heart palpitations as part of Naval Medical Augmentation Program training at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 26, 2017. The training is used to strengthen communication skills in an austere environment and increase combat readiness. The Sailors are with 2nd Medical Battalion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ashley Lawson)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2017 09:02
|Photo ID:
|3132654
|VIRIN:
|170127-M-IH158-088
|Resolution:
|4607x3826
|Size:
|663.06 KB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Corpsmen train to save the Corps’ men [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Ashley Lawson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Corpsmen train to save the Corps’ men
LEAVE A COMMENT