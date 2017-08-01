Lt. Gen. Luckey visits 1CD RSSB at BAF

Lt. Gen. Charles D. Luckey, Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Command leads a force of more than 200,000 troops and is currently preparing many of his United States Reserve Soldiers to deploy to a full-time battle.



The general is overseeing a review of the United States Army Reserve forces to figure out which of its units need to be ready for rapid mobilization. He hopes a new training plan can sufficiently prepare Soldiers, so they can head overseas in as little as little time possible.



The rapid mobilization force would include up to 30,000 USAR troops all ready to deploy on short notice, and the responsibility could be rolled through the organization, so the responsibility for heightened readiness is shared.



"A lot of formations can be maintained at a pretty high degree of readiness," Luckey said.



The USAR forces already have a key wartime role. The Army put key logistics missions and other functions, under the reserve. Transportation units and medical teams are amongst the reserve's repertoire.



The USAR has worked side-by-side with its sister components for many years. That relationship has greatly benefited “The Total Army”.



Opportunities to work alongside the active force and the Guard is sought whenever feasible and the three components are doing just that, Luckey noted.



The need for units ready to mobilize rapidly is reinforced by the military realities in the wake of combat in Iraq and Afghanistan.



During 15 years of battling insurgencies in the Middle East, USAR units were kept on a regular mobilization schedule. Now the services are preparing to face future fights with well-armed enemies in wars that could erupt quickly.



The general said his plan will give USAR units enhanced training and give commanders a focused mission to keep their formations in top shape.



"I owe them that level of clarity and insight on what they may be expected to do in 60 days rather than three years," Luckey said.



Training for deployment and going to war is an ongoing process because the requirements continue to change.



Preparing to fight the world's most powerful militaries doesn't mean America is itching for conflict, instead, the general said, it's about gearing up for a worst-case scenario.



Col. Christopher H. Colavita is the commander of the 1CD RSSB. The 1CD RSSB is an active duty component augmented with the Logistics Civil Augmentation Program (LOGCAP), Army Field Support Battalion-Afghanistan (AFSBn-A), Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), 185th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (CSSB), and the 204th Construction Management Team, which are USAR and National Guard units.



“It is important that we understand each other’s language,” said Colavita. “We have to stay in tune to being austere, because we do this together to maximize our effectiveness and defeat our enemy.”

