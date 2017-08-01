Lt. Gen. Luckey visits 1CD RSSB at BAF

BAGRAM AIRFIELD, Afghanistan—Lt. Gen. Charles D. Luckey, Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Command talked to USAR, National Guard and Active duty service members during his visit to Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan Jan. 8. Luckey talked to service members about the rapid deployment force and training plans to ensure USAR troops are ready to deploy in less than 90 days.

