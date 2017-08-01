(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Lt. Gen. Luckey visits 1CD RSSB at BAF [Image 1 of 10]

    Lt. Gen. Luckey visits 1CD RSSB at BAF

    AFGHANISTAN

    01.08.2017

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Lasonya Morales 

    1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade

    BAGRAM AIRFIELD, Afghanistan—Lt. Gen. Charles D. Luckey, Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Command talked to USAR, National Guard and Active duty service members during his visit to Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan Jan. 8. Luckey talked to service members about the rapid deployment force and training plans to ensure USAR troops are ready to deploy in less than 90 days.

    Date Taken: 01.08.2017
    Date Posted: 01.16.2017 01:07
    Photo ID: 3100036
    VIRIN: 161105-A-SU512-009
    Resolution: 5068x2851
    Size: 2.5 MB
    Location: AF
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Gen. Luckey visits 1CD RSSB at BAF [Image 1 of 10], by SFC Lasonya Morales, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Army Reserve Command
    USAR
    US National Guard
    Chief of Army Reserve
    Total Army
    Army Active Duty

