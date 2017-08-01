BAGRAM AIRFIELD, Afghanistan—Lt. Gen. Charles D. Luckey, Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Command talked to USAR, National Guard and Active duty service members during his visit to Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan Jan. 8. Luckey talked to service members about the rapid deployment force and training plans to ensure USAR troops are ready to deploy in less than 90 days.
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2017 01:07
|Photo ID:
|3100028
|VIRIN:
|161105-A-SU512-0009
|Resolution:
|4002x3002
|Size:
|2.06 MB
|Location:
|AF
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lt. Gen. Luckey visits 1CD RSSB at BAF [Image 1 of 10], by SFC Lasonya Morales, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Lt. Gen. Luckey visits 1CD RSSB at BAF
LEAVE A COMMENT