Create a New You in 2017

Courtesy Photo | JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Dec. 9, 2016) – Petty Officer 1st Class Steven White, assigned...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Dec. 9, 2016) – Petty Officer 1st Class Steven White, assigned to Fleet Readiness Center Southeast, uses a lifecycle. Physical activity can help improve overall health and fitness, and it can reduce risk for many chronic diseases. A new year is a great time to start a new you. Walk in or call Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Wellness Center at 904-542-5292, or talk with one’s primary care manager (PCM). (U.S. Navy photo by Jacob Sippel, Naval Hospital Jacksonville Public Affairs/Released). see less | View Image Page

It’s a new year; use this opportunity to start fresh for a new you. Whether it’s healthy eating, exercise, better sleep, or quitting smoking, one small change can have a positive effect. Naval Hospital (NH) Jacksonville has tools to help.



“Our holistic approach to wellness includes a variety of programs and classes,” said Lt. Cmdr. Lynn Skinner, NH Jacksonville’s Wellness Center department head. ”We offer the latest technology and techniques for improving physical and emotional health.”



Lifestyle changes don’t have to be drastic to be effective. Small changes (over a period of time) can have a big impact.



Here are some tips for a healthier you in 2017:

• Make healthy food choices. Emphasize fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and fat-free or low fat milk and milk products. Eat foods that are low in saturated fats, transfats, cholesterol, salt, and added sugars. Try to stay within daily calorie needs and drink water (at least eight glasses daily).

• Be active for at least two and a half hours each week. Try simple things such as taking the stairs instead of the elevator. Physical activity helps improve overall health and fitness, and reduces risk for many chronic diseases.

• Get enough sleep. It’s a necessity, not a luxury. Insufficient sleep is associated with a number of chronic diseases and conditions (such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, obesity, and depression). According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adults need seven to eight hours of sleep every night; teens need nine to 10 hours; and school-aged children need at least 10 hours.

• Be smoke- and tobacco-free.



The hospital’s Wellness Center, located next to Naval Air Station Jacksonville’s Fitness Center, offers a variety of tools and classes (for individuals and groups) that can help improve the health of active duty, retirees, and family members.



For starters, get a Health Fitness Assessment, to gauge one’s current physical condition and identify areas of concern. It consists of two, one-hour classes (an individual and a group session). It provides precise body fat measurements, fitness guidance, and recommended fitness approaches based on personal body calculations.



For those looking to eat healthier, Wellness offers “Choose My Plate,” a basic nutrition and healthy meal planning course. It offers ideas and tips for healthier eating.



For weight management, “Sail A Weigh” is offered for families and retirees, as well as “ShipShape” for active duty. These programs are by appointment, and are designed to promote healthy lifestyles, weight loss, and nutrition. Participants practice techniques for healthy eating, goal setting, dealing with emotional and social situations, problem-solving, and long-term behavior change.



People dealing with medical conditions (such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or pre-diabetes) can take an hour-long “Healthy Heart” class, for better control.



For smokers or tobacco users, the Wellness Center offers tobacco cessation support (including medication and gum), to help get and stay quit.



To get started, call or stop by NH Jacksonville’s Wellness Center at

(904) 542-5292 or talk to one’s primary care manager (PCM). Learn more from Navy and Marine Corps Public Health Center at http://www.med.navy.mil/sites/nmcphc/health-promotion/Pages/default.aspx.



Make 2017 the start of a healthier and happier lifestyle. NH Jacksonville is standing by to help.



NH Jacksonville's priority since its founding in 1941 is to heal the nation's heroes and their families. The command is comprised of the Navy's third largest hospital and five branch health clinics across Florida and Georgia. Of its patient population (163,000 active and retired sailors, soldiers, Marines, airmen, guardsmen, and their families), about 85,000 are enrolled with a primary care manager and Medical Home Port team at one of its facilities. To find out more or download the command’s mobile app, visit www.med.navy.mil/sites/navalhospitaljax.