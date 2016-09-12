(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    New Year, New You [Image 2 of 2]

    New Year, New You

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Dec. 9, 2016) – Cmdr. Jennifer Wallinger, a dietitian at Naval Hospital (NH) Jacksonville, recommends healthy food and beverage choices to a patient. New Year's is a good time to start fresh for a new you. Aim for one small change—whether it’s eating healthier, exercising more, getting better sleep, or quitting smoking. To get started, call or stop by NH Jacksonville’s Wellness Center at (904) 542-5292 or talk to one’s primary care manager (PCM). (U.S. Navy photo by Jacob Sippel, Naval Hospital Jacksonville Public Affairs/Released).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2016
    Date Posted: 01.05.2017 08:29
    Photo ID: 3085715
    VIRIN: 161209-N-AW702-001
    Resolution: 4104x2790
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    Wellness Center

