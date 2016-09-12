JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Dec. 9, 2016) – Cmdr. Jennifer Wallinger, a dietitian at Naval Hospital (NH) Jacksonville, recommends healthy food and beverage choices to a patient. New Year's is a good time to start fresh for a new you. Aim for one small change—whether it’s eating healthier, exercising more, getting better sleep, or quitting smoking. To get started, call or stop by NH Jacksonville’s Wellness Center at (904) 542-5292 or talk to one’s primary care manager (PCM). (U.S. Navy photo by Jacob Sippel, Naval Hospital Jacksonville Public Affairs/Released).
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2017 08:29
|Photo ID:
|3085715
|VIRIN:
|161209-N-AW702-001
|Resolution:
|4104x2790
|Size:
|1.3 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, New Year, New You [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT