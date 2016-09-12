JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Dec. 9, 2016) – Cmdr. Jennifer Wallinger, a dietitian at Naval Hospital (NH) Jacksonville, recommends healthy food and beverage choices to a patient. New Year's is a good time to start fresh for a new you. Aim for one small change—whether it’s eating healthier, exercising more, getting better sleep, or quitting smoking. To get started, call or stop by NH Jacksonville’s Wellness Center at (904) 542-5292 or talk to one’s primary care manager (PCM). (U.S. Navy photo by Jacob Sippel, Naval Hospital Jacksonville Public Affairs/Released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.09.2016 Date Posted: 01.05.2017 08:29 Photo ID: 3085715 VIRIN: 161209-N-AW702-001 Resolution: 4104x2790 Size: 1.3 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Year, New You [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.