(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    New Year, New You [Image 1 of 2]

    New Year, New You

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Dec. 9, 2016) – Petty Officer 1st Class Steven White, assigned to Fleet Readiness Center Southeast, uses a lifecycle. Physical activity can help improve overall health and fitness, and it can reduce risk for many chronic diseases. A new year is a great time to start a new you. Walk in or call Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Wellness Center at 904-542-5292, or talk with one’s primary care manager (PCM). (U.S. Navy photo by Jacob Sippel, Naval Hospital Jacksonville Public Affairs/Released).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2016
    Date Posted: 01.05.2017 08:29
    Photo ID: 3085716
    VIRIN: 161209-N-AW702-002
    Resolution: 4460x3100
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Year, New You [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    New Year, New You
    New Year, New You

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Create a New You in 2017

    TAGS

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    Wellness Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT