JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Dec. 9, 2016) – Petty Officer 1st Class Steven White, assigned to Fleet Readiness Center Southeast, uses a lifecycle. Physical activity can help improve overall health and fitness, and it can reduce risk for many chronic diseases. A new year is a great time to start a new you. Walk in or call Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Wellness Center at 904-542-5292, or talk with one’s primary care manager (PCM). (U.S. Navy photo by Jacob Sippel, Naval Hospital Jacksonville Public Affairs/Released).
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2017 08:29
|Photo ID:
|3085716
|VIRIN:
|161209-N-AW702-002
|Resolution:
|4460x3100
|Size:
|2.04 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, New Year, New You [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
