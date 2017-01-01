NATO, ACAA integrate airport meteorology efforts

KABUL, Afghanistan – Members of NATO Air Command – Afghanistan and the Afghan Civil Aviation Authority held a ceremony to mark the integration of Afghan civilian meteorologists into the NATO meteorology office at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Jan. 1, 2016.



In total, ten Afghan weather forecasters and observers will join the NATO multinational team to monitor and report weather at Afghanistan’s busiest airport.



“Today, from this office, we are able to see the ACAA meteorological service begin working together with coalition military personnel to provide integral weather products that are essential in keeping HKIA open and operational,” said Turkish Air Force Brig. Gen. Murat Selçuk Çol, HKIA commander. “These combined METEO personnel will deliver forecasts and observations for civil airlines and military flights alike, twenty four hours a day, seven days a week with constant professionalism.”



NATO identifies five essential functions of airport operations in Afghanistan, which include crash-fire rescue, air traffic control, safety management, communication navigation systems and meteorology.

At HKIA, integration of Afghan civilian professionals has commenced for the airport’s essential functions of air traffic control, crash-fire rescue, and now, meteorology.



“There’s much more to come in the future, as more ACAA personnel work alongside NATO partners to deliver operations today and to gain valuable experience for tomorrow,” said Royal Air Force Air Commodore Alistair Smith, NAC-A deputy commander. “Tomorrow’s a future where commercial aviation unlocks economic potential of Afghanistan and serves to bring stability, security and prosperity to the Afghan people.”

