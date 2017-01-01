(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NATO, ACAA integrate airport meteorology efforts [Image 3 of 6]

    NATO, ACAA integrate airport meteorology efforts

    KABUL, AFGHANISTAN

    01.01.2017

    Photo by OF-2 Kay Nissen 

    Resolute Support Headquarters

    Zuhra Sadaat, a weather forecaster, mans her new workstation in the NATO meteorology office at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Jan. 1, 2017. (NATO photo by Kay M. Nissen)

    Date Taken: 01.01.2017
    Date Posted: 01.03.2017 02:21
    Photo ID: 3083423
    VIRIN: 170101-F-NJ008-474
    Resolution: 5517x3577
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: KABUL, AF 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NATO, ACAA integrate airport meteorology efforts [Image 1 of 6], by OF-2 Kay Nissen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Kabul
    Meteorology
    Airports

