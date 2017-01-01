Three Afghan meteorologists release a weather balloon at Hamid Karzai International Airport during a ceremony which marked their integration into the NATO meteorology office, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Jan. 1, 2017. In total, 10 Afghan meteorologists will join the office in order to bolster capabilities of one of the airport's essential functions for operations. (NATO photo by Kay M. Nissen)
|01.01.2017
|01.03.2017 02:21
|3083428
|170101-F-NJ008-527
|4016x6016
|1.08 MB
|KABUL, AF
This work, NATA, ACAA integrate airport meteorology efforts [Image 1 of 6], by OF-2 Kay Nissen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
