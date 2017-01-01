A sign marks the entrance to the NATO meteorology office at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Jan. 1, 2017. The term "CAVOK" is an international meteorology acronym which refers to "ceiling and visibility OK." (NATO photo by Kay M. Nissen)
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2017 02:22
|Photo ID:
|3083422
|VIRIN:
|170101-F-NJ008-461
|Resolution:
|5654x2916
|Size:
|1003.12 KB
|Location:
|KABUL, AF
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, NATO, ACAA integrate airport meteorology efforts [Image 1 of 6], by OF-2 Kay Nissen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
