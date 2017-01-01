A sign marks the entrance to the NATO meteorology office at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Jan. 1, 2017. The term "CAVOK" is an international meteorology acronym which refers to "ceiling and visibility OK." (NATO photo by Kay M. Nissen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.01.2017 Date Posted: 01.03.2017 02:22 Photo ID: 3083422 VIRIN: 170101-F-NJ008-461 Resolution: 5654x2916 Size: 1003.12 KB Location: KABUL, AF Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NATO, ACAA integrate airport meteorology efforts [Image 1 of 6], by OF-2 Kay Nissen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.