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    CFAS Quarterly Meeting AUG 2026 [Image 5 of 8]

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    CFAS Quarterly Meeting AUG 2026

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    08.02.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Raquell Williams 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), and Sasebo City Mayor Daisuke Miyajima pose for a photo after a quarterly meeting at CFAS Headquarters in Sasebo, Japan, Aug. 3, 2026. CFAS meets quarterly with the Sasebo City mayor and his Base Affairs Administration Bureau staff to discuss mutual issues, maintain open communication, and foster goodwill with its host city. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raquell Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2026
    Date Posted: 08.06.2026 00:03
    Photo ID: 9853280
    VIRIN: 260803-N-VD231-1035
    Resolution: 3306x2645
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CFAS Quarterly Meeting AUG 2026 [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Raquell Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CFAS Quarterly Meeting AUG 2026
    CFAS Quarterly Meeting AUG 2026
    CFAS Quarterly Meeting AUG 2026
    CFAS Quarterly Meeting AUG 2026
    CFAS Quarterly Meeting AUG 2026
    CFAS Quarterly Meeting AUG 2026
    CFAS Quarterly Meeting AUG 2026

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