CFAS Quarterly Meeting AUG 2026

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Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) presents a miniature replica of CFAS’ decorative manhole cover to Sasebo City Mayor Daisuke Miyajima during a meeting at CFAS Headquarters in Sasebo, Japan, Aug. 3, 2026. CFAS meets quarterly with the Sasebo City mayor and his Base Affairs Administration Bureau staff to discuss mutual issues, maintain open communication, and foster goodwill with its host city. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raquell Williams)