CFAS Quarterly Meeting AUG 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), and Sasebo City Mayor Daisuke Miyajima hold a meeting at CFAS Headquarters in Sasebo, Japan, Aug. 3, 2026. CFAS meets quarterly with the Sasebo City mayor and his Base Affairs Administration Bureau staff to discuss mutual issues, maintain open communication, and foster goodwill with its host city. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raquell Williams)