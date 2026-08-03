U.S. Marines Welcome Students Back to School at MCBH

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U.S. Marines with Headquarters Battalion, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, greet children during the first day of school celebration at MCBH, Aug. 5, 2026. This event welcomed students back to the classrooms, provided extra motivation and strengthened the bonds between the Marines and the MCBH community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas Figueroa)