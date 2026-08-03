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    U.S. Marines Welcome Students Back to School at MCBH [Image 9 of 12]

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    U.S. Marines Welcome Students Back to School at MCBH

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas Figueroa 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marines with Headquarters Battalion, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, greet a child during the first day of school celebration at MCBH, Aug. 5, 2026. This event welcomed students back to the classrooms, provided extra motivation and strengthened the bonds between the Marines and the MCBH community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas Figueroa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 21:00
    Photo ID: 9853082
    VIRIN: 260805-M-SF800-1126
    Resolution: 6350x4233
    Size: 6.04 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines Welcome Students Back to School at MCBH [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Nicholas Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Marines Welcome Students Back to School at MCBH
    U.S. Marines Welcome Students Back to School at MCBH
    U.S. Marines Welcome Students Back to School at MCBH
    U.S. Marines Welcome Students Back to School at MCBH
    U.S. Marines Welcome Students Back to School at MCBH
    U.S. Marines Welcome Students Back to School at MCBH
    U.S. Marines Welcome Students Back to School at MCBH
    U.S. Marines Welcome Students Back to School at MCBH
    U.S. Marines Welcome Students Back to School at MCBH
    U.S. Marines Welcome Students Back to School at MCBH
    U.S. Marines Welcome Students Back to School at MCBH
    U.S. Marines Welcome Students Back to School at MCBH

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    MCBH
    BackToSchool
    Marines
    Hawaii
    Community

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