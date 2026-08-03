U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Adan Moreno senior enlisted leader of Marine Corps Base Hawaii, greets a child during the first day of school celebration at MCBH, Aug. 5, 2026. This event welcomed students back to the classrooms, provided extra motivation and strengthened the bonds between the Marines and the MCBH community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas Figueroa)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 21:00
|Photo ID:
|9853068
|VIRIN:
|260805-M-SF800-1007
|Resolution:
|5297x3531
|Size:
|4.02 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines Welcome Students Back to School at MCBH [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Nicholas Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.