Adm. William Houston Visits Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

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KITTERY, Maine (Aug. 5, 2026 ) Adm. William Houston, director, Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, poses for a group photo with the Reactor Servicing Team of USS HAMPTON (SSN 767) during a visit to Portsmouth Naval Shipyard (PNSY). While at the shipyard, Houston met with leadership, presented challenge coins to outstanding individuals, and engaged with U.S. Navy Sailors and PNSY civilians. As America’s leader for attack submarine maintenance, repair, and modernization, PNSY is enhancing critical warfighting capabilities by safely delivering high-quality, on-budget, and on-time service to the fleet, ensuring warfighters are battle-ready when called upon. (US Navy photo by Branden Bourque)