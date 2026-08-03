(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Adm. Houston Visits PNSY, Recognizes Team Excellence

    Adm. William Houston Visits Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    Photo By Branden Bourque | Adm. William Houston, director, Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, poses for a group...... read more read more

    KITTERY, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2026

    Story by Alana Demo 

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    Adm. Houston Visits PNSY, Recognizes Team Excellence
    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Maine – Adm. William Houston, director, Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, visited Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Aug. 5 to celebrate the superb performance of the USS Hampton (SSN 767) refueling and USS North Dakota (SSN 784) test teams.

    Houston recognized the Hampton team, comprised of Portsmouth and Puget Sound Naval Shipyard personnel, for exceptional teamwork in harnessing lessons learned and implementing process improvements, enabling the team to complete refueling operations nearly four weeks ahead of schedule. On North Dakota, Houston commended the team for developing and executing an aggressive plan resulting in record-setting completion of the test program preparing North Dakota for a successful end game, poised for a battle-ready return to the fleet.

    “The dedication and expertise required to accomplish work of this magnitude cannot be overstated,” said Houston. “Through every challenge, these teams remained focused on the mission, delivering results that strengthen our Navy and demonstrate an unwavering commitment to excellence.”

    The Navy's continued investment in and recognition of its workforce strengthens its connection to the core mission, underscoring the vital role of the industrial 'Foundry' as the bedrock of U.S. naval power.

    “Adm. Houston’s visit to specifically recognize the people behind the recent successes on Hampton and North Dakota sends a clear message that our people are our greatest asset,” said Cmdr. Adam Mills, acting shipyard commander. “And it is our people’s expertise that continuously elevates the shipyard’s gold standard – evident in the exemplary execution of Hampton’s early refueling and North Dakota’s rapid test program.”

    As America’s leader for attack submarine maintenance, repair and modernization, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard delivers the decisive edge required to master an era of evolving threats. It stands at the forefront of America's commitment to peace through strength, delivering combat-ready submarines that are lethal, resilient, and prepared to win. The work performed at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard is a direct contribution to national security, ensuring the U.S. Navy remains the most dominant maritime force anywhere in the world.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 19:06
    Story ID: 571692
    Location: KITTERY, MAINE, US
    Web Views: 48
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Adm. Houston Visits PNSY, Recognizes Team Excellence, by Alana Demo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Adm. William Houston Visits Portsmouth Naval Shipyard
    Adm. William Houston Visits Portsmouth Naval Shipyard
    Adm. William Houston Visits Portsmouth Naval Shipyard
    Adm. William Houston Visits Portsmouth Naval Shipyard
    Adm. William Houston Visits Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PNSY, Navy, Foundry, Fleet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version