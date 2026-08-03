Photo By Branden Bourque | Adm. William Houston, director, Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, poses for a group...... read more read more Photo By Branden Bourque | Adm. William Houston, director, Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, poses for a group photo with the Test Team of USS NORTH DAKOTA (SSN 784) during a visit to Portsmouth Naval Shipyard (PNSY). While at the shipyard, Houston met with leadership, presented challenge coins to outstanding individuals, and engaged with U.S. Navy Sailors and PNSY civilians. As America’s leader for attack submarine maintenance, repair, and modernization, PNSY is enhancing critical warfighting capabilities by safely delivering high-quality, on-budget, and on-time service to the fleet, ensuring warfighters are battle-ready when called upon. (US Navy photo by Neil Boorjian) see less | View Image Page

Adm. Houston Visits PNSY, Recognizes Team Excellence Your browser does not support the audio element.

Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Maine – Adm. William Houston, director, Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, visited Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Aug. 5 to celebrate the superb performance of the USS Hampton (SSN 767) refueling and USS North Dakota (SSN 784) test teams.



Houston recognized the Hampton team, comprised of Portsmouth and Puget Sound Naval Shipyard personnel, for exceptional teamwork in harnessing lessons learned and implementing process improvements, enabling the team to complete refueling operations nearly four weeks ahead of schedule. On North Dakota, Houston commended the team for developing and executing an aggressive plan resulting in record-setting completion of the test program preparing North Dakota for a successful end game, poised for a battle-ready return to the fleet.



“The dedication and expertise required to accomplish work of this magnitude cannot be overstated,” said Houston. “Through every challenge, these teams remained focused on the mission, delivering results that strengthen our Navy and demonstrate an unwavering commitment to excellence.”



The Navy's continued investment in and recognition of its workforce strengthens its connection to the core mission, underscoring the vital role of the industrial 'Foundry' as the bedrock of U.S. naval power.



“Adm. Houston’s visit to specifically recognize the people behind the recent successes on Hampton and North Dakota sends a clear message that our people are our greatest asset,” said Cmdr. Adam Mills, acting shipyard commander. “And it is our people’s expertise that continuously elevates the shipyard’s gold standard – evident in the exemplary execution of Hampton’s early refueling and North Dakota’s rapid test program.”



As America’s leader for attack submarine maintenance, repair and modernization, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard delivers the decisive edge required to master an era of evolving threats. It stands at the forefront of America's commitment to peace through strength, delivering combat-ready submarines that are lethal, resilient, and prepared to win. The work performed at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard is a direct contribution to national security, ensuring the U.S. Navy remains the most dominant maritime force anywhere in the world.