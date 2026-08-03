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    Adm. William Houston Visits Portsmouth Naval Shipyard [Image 4 of 5]

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    Adm. William Houston Visits Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    KITTERY, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2026

    Photo by Branden Bourque 

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    KITTERY, Maine (Aug. 5, 2026 ) Adm. William Houston, director, Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, poses for a group photo with the Reactor Servicing Team of USS HAMPTON (SSN 767) during a visit to Portsmouth Naval Shipyard (PNSY). While at the shipyard, Houston met with leadership, presented challenge coins to outstanding individuals, and engaged with U.S. Navy Sailors and PNSY civilians. As America’s leader for attack submarine maintenance, repair, and modernization, PNSY is enhancing critical warfighting capabilities by safely delivering high-quality, on-budget, and on-time service to the fleet, ensuring warfighters are battle-ready when called upon. (US Navy photo by Branden Bourque)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 19:06
    Photo ID: 9852951
    VIRIN: 260805-N-VG694-1004
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: KITTERY, MAINE, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Adm. William Houston Visits Portsmouth Naval Shipyard [Image 5 of 5], by Branden Bourque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Adm. William Houston Visits Portsmouth Naval Shipyard
    Adm. William Houston Visits Portsmouth Naval Shipyard
    Adm. William Houston Visits Portsmouth Naval Shipyard
    Adm. William Houston Visits Portsmouth Naval Shipyard
    Adm. William Houston Visits Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

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    Foundry
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