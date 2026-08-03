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    SEAC Hosts Penn State Wrestlers for Joint Force Grappling Session [Image 5 of 6]

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    SEAC Hosts Penn State Wrestlers for Joint Force Grappling Session

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Marc Cuenca 

    Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff   

    Bo Nickal, UFC middleweight and three-time NCAA champion, right, grapples with service members participating in a combat-fitness and grappling session alongside The Pennsylvania State University wrestling team at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, Aug. 3, 2026. The joint physical-fitness engagement aimed to build camaraderie and share elite athletic conditioning techniques before concluding with a historic tour of the Pentagon. (DoW photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Marc O. Cuenca)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 14:43
    Photo ID: 9852384
    VIRIN: 260803-N-HC646-1653
    Resolution: 4594x3445
    Size: 2.79 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, SEAC Hosts Penn State Wrestlers for Joint Force Grappling Session [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Marc Cuenca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    SEAC Hosts Penn State Wrestlers for Joint Force Grappling Session
    SEAC Hosts Penn State Wrestlers for Joint Force Grappling Session
    SEAC Hosts Penn State Wrestlers for Joint Force Grappling Session
    SEAC Hosts Penn State Wrestlers for Joint Force Grappling Session
    SEAC Hosts Penn State Wrestlers for Joint Force Grappling Session
    SEAC Hosts Penn State Wrestlers for Joint Force Grappling Session

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    SEAC, SEAC #6, Penn State, Joint Force, Pentagon

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