Bo Nickal, UFC middleweight and three-time NCAA champion, right, grapples with service members participating in a combat-fitness and grappling session alongside The Pennsylvania State University wrestling team at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, Aug. 3, 2026. The joint physical-fitness engagement aimed to build camaraderie and share elite athletic conditioning techniques before concluding with a historic tour of the Pentagon. (DoW photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Marc O. Cuenca)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 14:43
|Photo ID:
|9852384
|VIRIN:
|260803-N-HC646-1653
|Resolution:
|4594x3445
|Size:
|2.79 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, SEAC Hosts Penn State Wrestlers for Joint Force Grappling Session [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Marc Cuenca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.