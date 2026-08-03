SEAC Hosts Penn State Wrestlers for Joint Force Grappling Session

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Service members and members of The Pennsylvania State University wrestling team participate in a combat-fitness and grappling session with Joint Force service members at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, Aug. 3, 2026. The joint physical-fitness engagement aimed to build camaraderie and share elite athletic conditioning techniques before concluding with a historic tour of the Pentagon. (DoW photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Marc O. Cuenca)