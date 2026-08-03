Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman (SEAC) David L. Isom, right, greets members of The Pennsylvania State University wrestling team at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, Aug. 3, 2026. The joint physical-fitness engagement aimed to build camaraderie and share elite athletic conditioning techniques before concluding with a historic tour of the Pentagon. (DoW photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Marc O. Cuenca)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 14:43
|Photo ID:
|9852375
|VIRIN:
|260803-N-HC646-1643
|Resolution:
|7271x4847
|Size:
|3.24 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, SEAC Hosts Penn State Wrestlers for Joint Force Grappling Session [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Marc Cuenca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.