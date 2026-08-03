SEAC Hosts Penn State Wrestlers for Joint Force Grappling Session

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Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman (SEAC) David L. Isom, right, greets members of The Pennsylvania State University wrestling team at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, Aug. 3, 2026. The joint physical-fitness engagement aimed to build camaraderie and share elite athletic conditioning techniques before concluding with a historic tour of the Pentagon. (DoW photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Marc O. Cuenca)