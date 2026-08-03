U.S. Marine Corps Rct. Colin Bassett, a recruit with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, practices the prone firing position during grass week on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., August 4, 2026. During Grass Week, recruits learn and test on rifle operation and usage in preparation for Table One Qualification the following week. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas White)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 14:30
|Photo ID:
|9852370
|VIRIN:
|260804-M-HQ355-1041
|Resolution:
|6225x4150
|Size:
|3.16 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lima Company Grass Week [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Nicholas White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.