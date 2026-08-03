Lima Company Grass Week

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U.S. Marine Corps Rct. Roman Saitta, a recruit with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, practices the prone firing position during grass week on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., August 4, 2026. During Grass Week, recruits learn and test on rifle operation and usage in preparation for Table One Qualification the following week. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas White)