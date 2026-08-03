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    Lima Company Grass Week [Image 3 of 6]

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    Lima Company Grass Week

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas White 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Rct. Roman Saitta, a recruit with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, practices the prone firing position during grass week on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., August 4, 2026. During Grass Week, recruits learn and test on rifle operation and usage in preparation for Table One Qualification the following week. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas White)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 14:30
    Photo ID: 9852368
    VIRIN: 260804-M-HQ355-1028
    Resolution: 6290x4193
    Size: 2.63 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Lima Company Grass Week [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Nicholas White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MCRDPI, Parris Island, Recruit Training, Drill Instructor, Range

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