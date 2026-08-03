U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Barak Hooks, a Primary Marksmanship Instructor with Weapons and Field Training Battalion, teaches recruits how to shoot from the prone position on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., August 4, 2026. During Grass Week, recruits learn and test on rifle operation and usage in preparation for Table One Qualification the following week. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas White)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 14:30
|Photo ID:
|9852367
|VIRIN:
|260804-M-HQ355-1020
|Resolution:
|4165x2777
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lima Company Grass Week [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Nicholas White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.