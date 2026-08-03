Lima Company Grass Week

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U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Barak Hooks, a Primary Marksmanship Instructor with Weapons and Field Training Battalion, teaches recruits how to shoot from the prone position on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., August 4, 2026. During Grass Week, recruits learn and test on rifle operation and usage in preparation for Table One Qualification the following week. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas White)