First 507th ARW hot pit refueling on Tinker AFB

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Tech. Sgt. John Sorrell, a 465th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, carries a refueling hose during a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft hot pit refueling at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, July 28, 2026. This is the first hot pit refueling in 507th Air Refueling Wing history to be completed at Tinker AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caleb Ruth)