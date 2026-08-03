First 507th ARW hot pit refueling on Tinker AFB

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Tech. Sgt. Melisa Park, a hydrant servicing vehicle operator with the 507th Logistics Readiness Squadron, monitors various gauges during a hot pit refueling at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, July 28, 2026. This is the first hot pit refueling in 507th Air Refueling Wing history to be completed at Tinker AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caleb Ruth)