Tech. Sgt. Melisa Park, a hydrant servicing vehicle operator with the 507th Logistics Readiness Squadron, monitors various gauges during a hot pit refueling at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, July 28, 2026. This is the first hot pit refueling in 507th Air Refueling Wing history to be completed at Tinker AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caleb Ruth)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 13:13
|Photo ID:
|9852128
|VIRIN:
|260728-F-FI028-1020
|Resolution:
|5001x3334
|Size:
|1.75 MB
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, First 507th ARW hot pit refueling on Tinker AFB [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Caleb Ruth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.