(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    First 507th ARW hot pit refueling on Tinker AFB [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    First 507th ARW hot pit refueling on Tinker AFB

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Caleb Ruth 

    507th Air Refueling Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Melisa Park, a hydrant servicing vehicle operator with the 507th Logistics Readiness Squadron, monitors various gauges during a hot pit refueling at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, July 28, 2026. This is the first hot pit refueling in 507th Air Refueling Wing history to be completed at Tinker AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caleb Ruth)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 13:13
    Photo ID: 9852128
    VIRIN: 260728-F-FI028-1020
    Resolution: 5001x3334
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First 507th ARW hot pit refueling on Tinker AFB [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Caleb Ruth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    First 507th ARW hot pit refueling on Tinker AFB
    First 507th ARW hot pit refueling on Tinker AFB
    First 507th ARW hot pit refueling on Tinker AFB
    First 507th ARW hot pit refueling on Tinker AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KC-135
    507th ARW
    507 MXS
    Hot pit refueling

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery