First 507th ARW hot pit refueling on Tinker AFB

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Master Sgt. Thomas Rabon, an aerospace maintenance craftsman in the 507th Maintenance Squadron, waits for a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft to finish refueling during a hot pit refueling at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, July 28, 2026. This is the first hot pit refueling in 507th Air Refueling Wing history to be completed at Tinker AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caleb Ruth)