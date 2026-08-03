MHSRS 2026

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Military medical researchers present their work at the 2026 Military Health System Research Symposium, held in Kissimmee, Florida, Aug. 3-6, with the theme, “Harnessing the Power of Military Medical Research.” Almost 3,000 military medical researchers, scientists, academics, industry, and leaders connected and shared knowledge through plenary and breakout sessions, poster presentations, and robust discussions.