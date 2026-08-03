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    MHSRS 2026 [Image 29 of 29]

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    MHSRS 2026

    UNITED STATES

    08.04.2026

    Photo by Robert Hammer 

    Office of the Assistant Secretary of War for Health Affairs/Military Health System

    Military medical researchers present their work at the 2026 Military Health System Research Symposium, held in Kissimmee, Florida, Aug. 3-6, with the theme, “Harnessing the Power of Military Medical Research.” Almost 3,000 military medical researchers, scientists, academics, industry, and leaders connected and shared knowledge through plenary and breakout sessions, poster presentations, and robust discussions.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 11:29
    Photo ID: 9851768
    VIRIN: 260804-O-VO263-9871
    Resolution: 5121x2878
    Size: 6.61 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, MHSRS 2026 [Image 29 of 29], by Robert Hammer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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