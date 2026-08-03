68th Theater Medical Command visits Medical Company (Area Support) in Powidz

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Lance Raney, Commanding General of the 68th Medical Command (Deployment Support) and Command Surgeon of United States Army Europe-Africa, share remarks congratulating the efforts of Spc. Lauren Henning and Cpl. Kumulani of the 928th Medical Company (Area Support), after coining both during a site visit at Powidz, Poland, Aug. 4, 2026. U.S. Army V Corps, headquartered in Fort Knox, Kentucky, is the Army’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe, providing command and control of rotational forces in support of NATO allies and partners. V Corps enhances regional security, strengthens interoperability, and supports deterrence efforts across the European theater. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Logan Ubaldo Lechuga)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 06:41
|Photo ID:
|9850917
|VIRIN:
|260804-A-AB216-1008
|Resolution:
|4959x3306
|Size:
|3.82 MB
|Location:
|POWIDZ, PL
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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