68th Theater Medical Command visits Medical Company (Area Support) in Powidz

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U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Lance Raney, Commanding General of the 68th Medical Command (Deployment Support) and Command Surgeon of United States Army Europe-Africa, share remarks congratulating the efforts of Spc. Lauren Henning and Cpl. Kumulani of the 928th Medical Company (Area Support), after coining both during a site visit at Powidz, Poland, Aug. 4, 2026. U.S. Army V Corps, headquartered in Fort Knox, Kentucky, is the Army’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe, providing command and control of rotational forces in support of NATO allies and partners. V Corps enhances regional security, strengthens interoperability, and supports deterrence efforts across the European theater. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Logan Ubaldo Lechuga)