68th Theater Medical Command visits Medical Company (Area Support) in Powidz

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U.S. Army Capt. Marty Sierra of the 928th Medical Company (Area Support), briefs Brig. Gen. Lance Raney, Commanding General of the 68th Medical Command (Deployment Support) and Command Surgeon of United States Army Europe-Africa, (left) and Brig. Gen. Mark Stackle, Commanding General, U.S. Army Medical Readiness Command, Europe, and Director, Defense Health Network—Europe, (right) during 68th Theater Medical Command’s battlefield circulation tour of a medical facility near Powidz, Poland, Aug. 4, 2026. U.S. Army V Corps, headquartered in Fort Knox, Kentucky, is the Army’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe, providing command and control of rotational forces in support of NATO allies and partners. V Corps enhances regional security, strengthens interoperability, and supports deterrence efforts across the European theater. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Logan Ubaldo Lechuga)