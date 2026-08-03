(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    68th Theater Medical Command visits Medical Company (Area Support) in Powidz [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    68th Theater Medical Command visits Medical Company (Area Support) in Powidz

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    08.03.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Logan Ubaldo Lechuga 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    U.S. Army Capt. Marty Sierra of the 928th Medical Company (Area Support), briefs Brig. Gen. Lance Raney, Commanding General of the 68th Medical Command (Deployment Support) and Command Surgeon of United States Army Europe-Africa, (left) and Brig. Gen. Mark Stackle, Commanding General, U.S. Army Medical Readiness Command, Europe, and Director, Defense Health Network—Europe, (right) during 68th Theater Medical Command’s battlefield circulation tour of a medical facility near Powidz, Poland, Aug. 4, 2026. U.S. Army V Corps, headquartered in Fort Knox, Kentucky, is the Army’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe, providing command and control of rotational forces in support of NATO allies and partners. V Corps enhances regional security, strengthens interoperability, and supports deterrence efforts across the European theater. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Logan Ubaldo Lechuga)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 06:43
    Photo ID: 9850904
    VIRIN: 260804-A-AB216-1004
    Resolution: 5091x3394
    Size: 4.88 MB
    Location: POWIDZ, PL
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 68th Theater Medical Command visits Medical Company (Area Support) in Powidz [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Logan Ubaldo Lechuga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    68th Theater Medical Command visits Medical Company (Area Support) in Powidz
    68th Theater Medical Command visits Medical Company (Area Support) in Powidz
    68th Theater Medical Command visits Medical Company (Area Support) in Powidz
    68th Theater Medical Command visits Medical Company (Area Support) in Powidz
    68th Theater Medical Command visits Medical Company (Area Support) in Powidz

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vcorps
    928th
    StrongerTogether
    366thMPAD26
    U.S.ArmyMedicalReadinessCommand
    DefenseHealthNetworkEurope Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery