68th Theater Medical Command visits Medical Company (Area Support) in Powidz

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Mark Stackle, Commanding General, U.S. Army Medical Readiness Command, Europe, and Director, Defense Health Network—Europe, (left) and U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Lance Raney, Commanding General of the 68th Medical Command (Deployment Support) and Command Surgeon of United States Army Europe-Africa, (right) receive briefings from Lt. Zachary O’Leary and Lt. Col. Sean Monaco of the 928th Medical Company (Area Support) near Powidz, Poland, Aug. 4, 2026. U.S. Army V Corps, headquartered in Fort Knox, Kentucky, is the Army’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe, providing command and control of rotational forces in support of NATO allies and partners. V Corps enhances regional security, strengthens interoperability, and supports deterrence efforts across the European theater. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Logan Ubaldo Lechuga)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 06:45
|Photo ID:
|9850898
|VIRIN:
|260804-A-AB216-1001
|Resolution:
|6119x4079
|Size:
|7.67 MB
|Location:
|POWIDZ, PL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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