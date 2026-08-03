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    USS John Paul Jones Conducts Crew Served Weapons Training [Image 3 of 5]

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    USS John Paul Jones Conducts Crew Served Weapons Training

    INDIAN OCEAN

    07.30.2026

    Photo by Seaman Caleb Kissner 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    U.S. Navy Seaman Brandon Jacinto-Garcia, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53), fires a M240B machine gun on the aft missile deck as part of a crew-served weapons training exercise in the Indian Ocean, July 30, 2026. John Paul Jones is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operate with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Caleb Kissner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 05:03
    Photo ID: 9850829
    VIRIN: 260730-N-VC040-1450
    Resolution: 5248x3499
    Size: 4.97 MB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John Paul Jones Conducts Crew Served Weapons Training [Image 5 of 5], by SN Caleb Kissner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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