USS John Paul Jones Conducts Routine Operations

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U.S. Navy Cmdr. Josh Virgadamo, commanding officer of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53), right, discusses maneuvers with the officer of the deck on the port bridge wing while underway in the Indian Ocean, July 30, 2026. John Paul Jones is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operate with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Caleb Kissner)