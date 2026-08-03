U.S. Navy Seaman Celio Valeriano-Reis, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53), splices a mooring line on the forecastle while underway in the Indian Ocean, July 30, 2026. John Paul Jones is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operate with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Caleb Kissner)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 05:03
|Photo ID:
|9850828
|VIRIN:
|260730-N-VC040-1204
|Resolution:
|4881x3254
|Size:
|4.28 MB
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS John Paul Jones Conducts Routine Operations [Image 5 of 5], by SN Caleb Kissner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.