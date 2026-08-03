USS John Paul Jones Conducts Routine Operations

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U.S. Navy Seaman Celio Valeriano-Reis, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53), splices a mooring line on the forecastle while underway in the Indian Ocean, July 30, 2026. John Paul Jones is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operate with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Caleb Kissner)