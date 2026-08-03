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    BB26-1: Forward refueling keeps combat airpower in the fight [Image 6 of 6]

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    BB26-1: Forward refueling keeps combat airpower in the fight

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.04.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Jackson 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron, finish loading up a U.S. Air Force MC-130J assigned to Kadena Air Base, during a forward arming and refueling point operation during readiness exercise Beverly Beach 26-1 at Kadena AB, Japan, Aug. 4, 2026. During the operation, Airmen rapidly service aircraft to minimize ground time and quickly return aircrews to the mission, strengthening combat readiness and operational flexibility across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Jackson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 05:00
    Photo ID: 9850822
    VIRIN: 260804-F-LF796-1735
    Resolution: 5732x3814
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, BB26-1: Forward refueling keeps combat airpower in the fight [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Nathaniel Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    BB26-1: Forward refueling keeps combat airpower in the fight
    BB26-1: Forward refueling keeps combat airpower in the fight
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    TAGS

    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM
    18th Wing
    PACAF
    USPACOM
    Kadena Air Base

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