BB26-1: Forward refueling keeps combat airpower in the fight

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron, finish loading up a U.S. Air Force MC-130J assigned to Kadena Air Base, during a forward arming and refueling point operation during readiness exercise Beverly Beach 26-1 at Kadena AB, Japan, Aug. 4, 2026. During the operation, Airmen rapidly service aircraft to minimize ground time and quickly return aircrews to the mission, strengthening combat readiness and operational flexibility across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Jackson)