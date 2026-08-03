BB26-1: Forward refueling keeps combat airpower in the fight

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A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron, loads up gear on a U.S. Air Force MC-130J assigned to Kadena Air Base during a forward arming and refueling point operation during readiness exercise Beverly Beach 26-1 at Kadena AB, Japan, Aug. 4, 2026. Kadena Air Base’s training is critical to deterring aggression and being ready to fight and win to protect the vital interests of the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Jackson)