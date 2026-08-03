Photo By Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Jackson | A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 27th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron,...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Jackson | A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 27th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, taxis after completing a forward arming and refueling point operation as a U.S. Air Force MC-130J assigned to Kadena Air Base receives fuel from Airmen assigned to the 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron during readiness exercise Beverly Beach 26-1 at Kadena AB, Japan, Aug. 4, 2026. FARP operations reduce aircraft ground time, enabling Airmen to rapidly regenerate combat airpower and sustain mission readiness in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Jackson) see less | View Image Page

BB26-1: Forward refueling keeps combat airpower in the fight Your browser does not support the audio element.

An F-22 Raptor rolls to a stop as U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron quickly moved into position. Within moments, fuel flowed from an MC-130J to the Raptor during a forward arming and refueling point operation, reducing ground time and returning the aircraft to the mission during readiness exercise Beverly Beach 26-1 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 4 2026.



Forward arming and refueling point operations allow aircraft to rapidly refuel from expeditionary locations, extending operational reach while minimizing time spent on the ground. During BB26-1, fuels Airmen supported a U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 27th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron by conducting a hot-pit refueling using fuel supplied by a U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II assigned to Kadena AB.



"Hot-pit refueling allows us to fuel an aircraft while its engines are still running," said U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cameron Brown, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution operator. "As soon as the aircraft lands, we refuel it so it can quickly return to its mission. It's all about reducing turnaround time and getting the aircraft back in the air safely and efficiently."



Executing the operation required close coordination between aircrew, maintainers and fuels personnel. Working together, the teams validated procedures that enable combat aircraft to rapidly recover, refuel and launch again from expeditionary locations while maintaining strict safety standards.



Throughout the exercise, Airmen performed each task while wearing mission-oriented protective posture gear, adding realism to the scenario and reinforcing their ability to sustain aircraft generation under degraded conditions.



"Fuel is the lifeblood of these aircraft," said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alexis Aragon, 18th LRS fuels distribution supervisor. "Without fuel, the mission cannot get done. Our priority is to fuel these aircraft as safely and efficiently as possible so they're ready to get back into the fight and complete the mission."



For the Airmen of the 18th LRS, every minute saved on the ground translates into more time in the air. Through BB26-1, they refined the skills that enable combat aircraft to launch again quickly, sustaining the wing's ability to project airpower when it matters most.