U.S. Marines assigned to 1st Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion, Marine Air Control Group 18, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, fire a Marine Air Defense Integrated System (MADIS) during Tenacious Archer 26 in Koror, Palau, July 30, 2026. Tenacious Archer is a U.S. Army Pacific-led multilateral joint exercise that focuses on cooperation, interoperability and advancing the mutual interest of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Steinborn)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 01:31
|Photo ID:
|9850649
|VIRIN:
|260730-A-MH953-6936
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|995.29 KB
|Location:
|KOROR, PW
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tenacious Archer 26: Stinger and MADIS LFX [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Austin Steinborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.