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    Tenacious Archer 26: Stinger and MADIS LFX [Image 4 of 4]

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    Tenacious Archer 26: Stinger and MADIS LFX

    KOROR, PALAU

    07.30.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Austin Steinborn 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Marines assigned to 1st Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion, Marine Air Control Group 18, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, fire a Marine Air Defense Integrated System (MADIS) during Tenacious Archer 26 in Koror, Palau, July 30, 2026. Tenacious Archer is a U.S. Army Pacific-led multilateral joint exercise that focuses on cooperation, interoperability and advancing the mutual interest of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Steinborn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 01:31
    Photo ID: 9850649
    VIRIN: 260730-A-MH953-6936
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 995.29 KB
    Location: KOROR, PW
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Tenacious Archer 26: Stinger and MADIS LFX [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Austin Steinborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Tenacious Archer 26: Stinger and MADIS LFX

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