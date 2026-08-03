Tenacious Archer 26: Stinger and MADIS LFX

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U.S. Marines assigned to 1st Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion, Marine Air Control Group 18, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, fire a FIM-92 Stinger during Tenacious Archer 26 in Koror, Palau, July 30, 2026. Tenacious Archer is a U.S. Army Pacific-led multilateral joint exercise that focuses on cooperation, interoperability and advancing the mutual interest of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Steinborn)