Tenacious Archer 26: Stinger and MADIS LFX

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U.S. Marines assigned to 1st Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion, Marine Air Control Group 18, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and U.S. Soldiers assigned to 728th Military Police Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, unload ammunition during Tenacious Archer 26 in Koror, Palau, July 30, 2026. Tenacious Archer is a U.S. Army Pacific-led multilateral joint exercise that focuses on cooperation, interoperability and advancing the mutual interest of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Steinborn)