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    Soldiers Push Limits at 2026 USASOC Best Squad Competition [Image 11 of 13]

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    Soldiers Push Limits at 2026 USASOC Best Squad Competition

    UNITED STATES

    08.04.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Johnathan Patterson 

    United States Army Special Operations Command

    A U.S. Army Soldier carries two kettlebells across the course during a stress shoot event as part of the 2026 USASOC Best Squad Competition. The USASOC Best Squad Competition highlights the excellence of the Army’s Special Operations Forces as they demonstrate grit, determination and physical and mental resilience, as well as a mastery of warfighting fundamentals across a week of competition at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Aug. 3–7. The winning squad will move along to compete against the Army’s best during the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition, Sept. 11–19, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Johnathan Patterson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 17:53
    Photo ID: 9850291
    VIRIN: 260804-A-MH922-6566
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 20.52 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Soldiers Push Limits at 2026 USASOC Best Squad Competition [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Johnathan Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Soldiers Push Limits at 2026 USASOC Best Squad Competition
    Soldiers Push Limits at 2026 USASOC Best Squad Competitiion
    Soldiers Push Limits at 2026 USASOC Best Squad Competition
    Soldiers Push Limits at 2026 USASOC Best Squad Competition
    Soldiers Push Limits at 2026 USASOC Best Squad Competition
    Soldiers Push Limits at 2026 USASOC Best Squad Competition
    Soldiers Push Limits at 2026 USASOC Best Squad Competition
    Soldiers Push Limits at 2026 USASOC Best Squad Competition
    Soldiers Push Limits at 2026 USASOC Best Squad Competition
    Soldiers Push Limits at 2026 USASOC Best Squad Competition
    Soldiers Push Limits at 2026 USASOC Best Squad Competition
    Soldiers Push Limits at 2026 USASOC Best Squad Competition
    Soldiers Push Limits at 2026 USASOC Best Squad Competition

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    best squad
    fort bragg
    USASOCBCS

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