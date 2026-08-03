Soldiers Push Limits at 2026 USASOC Best Squad Competition

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A U.S. Army Soldier takes aim and engages a target during a stress shoot event as part of the 2026 USASOC Best Squad Competition. The USASOC Best Squad Competition highlights the excellence of the Army’s Special Operations Forces as they demonstrate grit, determination and physical and mental resilience, as well as a mastery of warfighting fundamentals across a week of competition at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Aug. 3–7. The winning squad will move along to compete against the Army’s best during the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition, Sept. 11–19, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Johnathan Patterson)